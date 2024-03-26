Dash Acquisitions Inc. Invests $212,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.