Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.25.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $5.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $550.94. 576,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $547.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.37. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.83 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.