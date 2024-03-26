Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.77. 14,541,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,343,279. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

