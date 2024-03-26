Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after buying an additional 704,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.82. 5,314,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,110. The stock has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.19 and its 200-day moving average is $340.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

