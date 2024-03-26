Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. SAP comprises 3.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

SAP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.28. 419,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,413. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $122.74 and a 12 month high of $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.56.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

