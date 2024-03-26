Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stake Raised by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,761. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

