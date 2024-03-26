Daniel J. Levin Sells 73,660 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. 1,143,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.