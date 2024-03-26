Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 5.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $6.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.94. 3,372,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

