Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.16. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 884,331 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DADA

Dada Nexus Trading Down 15.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.