Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.16. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 884,331 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Dada Nexus Trading Down 15.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
