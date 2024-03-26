DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $375.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EME opened at $347.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $349.74.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.