D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 670 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $521.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $395.40 and a twelve month high of $526.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.66 and a 200-day moving average of $468.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

