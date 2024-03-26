Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.94. 890,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,308. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

