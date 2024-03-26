Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,949,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.