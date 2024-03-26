Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $364,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after buying an additional 163,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,319,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 170,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,339. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

