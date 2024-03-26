Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 316.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 68,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,247.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 252,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $58.56.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

