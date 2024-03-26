Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:ZZZ) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:ZZZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0118 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947. Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46.

