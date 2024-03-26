CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. 6,543,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,279,552. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

