CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.32. 9,368,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

