Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.70. Cutera has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cutera by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cutera by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

