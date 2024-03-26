CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.66

CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from CT UK High Income B Share’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK High Income B Share Trading Up 2.4 %
LON:CHIB traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 85 ($1.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409. CT UK High Income B Share has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 894.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.49.
CT UK High Income B Share Company Profile
