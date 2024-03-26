CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.66

CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from CT UK High Income B Share’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK High Income B Share Trading Up 2.4 %

LON:CHIB traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 85 ($1.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409. CT UK High Income B Share has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 894.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.49.

CT UK High Income B Share Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

