Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,186. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.57.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 180.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

