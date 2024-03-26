CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $323.86 and last traded at $324.73. Approximately 619,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,002,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,881 shares of company stock worth $72,230,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

