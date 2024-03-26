Cronos Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.97 billion and approximately $23.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00083077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00025575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.