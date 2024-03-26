Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,756,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,487,493 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

