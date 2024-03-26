Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) COO Jeff E. Knight Sells 32,359 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) COO Jeff E. Knight sold 32,359 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $1,433,827.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,819.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 618,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.62.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.