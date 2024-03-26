Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) COO Jeff E. Knight Sells 32,359 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) COO Jeff E. Knight sold 32,359 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $1,433,827.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,819.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 618,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.