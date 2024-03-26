Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Lowered to C$6.25 at Desjardins

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CR. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.03.

Crew Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

CR opened at C$4.57 on Friday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$90.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.5824742 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

