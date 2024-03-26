Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRGY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crescent Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Stories

