Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.30 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.46). 179,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 833,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.75 ($0.46).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.04 million, a PE ratio of -329.55 and a beta of 0.84.
Creo Medical Group Company Profile
Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.
