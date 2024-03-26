Creditcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210.19 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $359.25 million and $210.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 47.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00002980 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.