CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 627,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

