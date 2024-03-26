CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoStar Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

