Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and $252.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $12.15 or 0.00017342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00081161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00028425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

