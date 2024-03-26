Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $280.60. 8,721,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $515.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.03.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

