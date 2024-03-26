Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,309 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Copart worth $59,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. 1,434,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

