ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1432 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

CNVVY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 175,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.