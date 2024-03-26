ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1432 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
ConvaTec Group Price Performance
CNVVY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 175,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
