Contrasting Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications -4.89% 5.84% 2.42% Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $65.79 million 0.85 -$3.21 million ($0.62) -17.55 Orbsat $7.19 million 1.35 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orbsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuvera Communications and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high-speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves broadband connections in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott, and Wabasha counties in south-central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

