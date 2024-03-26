Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Senior Officer John Edward Billowits Sells 1,000 Shares

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00.
Constellation Software Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE CSU traded up C$18.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3,760.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2,391.34 and a 12-month high of C$3,856.00. The stock has a market cap of C$79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 103.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3,715.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$3,274.97.
Constellation Software Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 14.99%.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
