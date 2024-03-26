Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.1 %

CNSWF stock opened at $2,760.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,753.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,419.97. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,734.73 and a 1-year high of $2,942.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $15.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 6.13%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.