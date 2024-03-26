Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

STZ stock opened at $270.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.09 and its 200 day moving average is $246.03. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $217.05 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $443,844,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

