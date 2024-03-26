Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.69-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.51-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.63 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.20.

Shares of CNXC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 15.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

