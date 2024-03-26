Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Major Shareholder Buys $100,500,000.00 in Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CRK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.57. 2,940,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,231. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,269,000 after purchasing an additional 393,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,302 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.