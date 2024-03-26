Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

CMPX stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,083,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 405,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

