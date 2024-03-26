Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,083,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 405,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Therapeutics
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.