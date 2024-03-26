Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of CMP opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $21,890,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 849,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 436,660 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

