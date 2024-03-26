Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Compass Minerals International traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 146859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,890,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 849,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 436,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $586.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.10%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

