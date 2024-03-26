Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,665. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

