Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PSF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 5,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,912. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

