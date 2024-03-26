Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:PSF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 5,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,912. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.