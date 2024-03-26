Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE RLTY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. 61,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,335. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $14.60.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
