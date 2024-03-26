Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FOF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 19,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,528. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,501.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

