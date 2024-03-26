Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:FOF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 19,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,528. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,501.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
