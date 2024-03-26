Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. 53,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,161. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

