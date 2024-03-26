Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of JVA opened at $1.48 on Friday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
