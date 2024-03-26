Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of JVA opened at $1.48 on Friday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

